Oscars night and the cultural death of Zionism

Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib

Oscars night was full of surprises. A relatively small-budget movie, “Anora,” won the most awards. However, the real star of the event was the Israeli-Palestinian documentary “No Other Land.” The documentary explores the Israeli occupation forces’ malicious activities in the West Bank, including the expansion of settlements and subjugation of Palestinians in Masafer Yatta, the hometown of Basel Adra, the Palestinian co-director.

While one might look at “No Other Land” as an artistic work documenting the suffering of the Palestinians, it is much more than that. The reception it received from an audience of celebrities signaled more than appreciation for a good film. It signaled the cultural death of Zionism

Palestinian filmmaker Adra started his acceptance speech by announcing that, two months ago, he became a father. He said that he hopes his daughter will not have to suffer what he goes through, “always fearing settler violence and home demolitions and forcible displacement that my community is living and facing every day under Israeli occupation.” However, even before he finished his sentence, the audience gave him a loud round of applause. He said the documentary represents “the harsh reality they have been enduring for decades.” He called on the world to take serious action to stop the “injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.”

Israeli filmmaker Yuval Abraham, who co-directed the documentary, said that when he looks at Adra, he sees his brother, but they are unequal. He said they live under a regime where he as an Israeli lives and enjoys freedom, while Adra does not. He was referring to the apartheid regime Israel has installed in the West Bank, where Palestinians live under military rule and Israelis live under civilian rule. Abraham spoke about the “ethnic supremacy” that currently governs the relationship between Israelis and Palestinians. And Zionism is all about ethnic supremacy, as one can see with Zionists claiming an exclusive biblical right to the land

Abraham called for national rights for both peoples. He also criticized US policy and said that America is “blocking” the path to peace. When he mentioned US foreign policy toward the Middle East, he received a loud round of applause. Meanwhile, Guy Pearce, who was nominated for the best supporting actor Oscar, was wearing a “Free Palestine” pin.

This Hollywood scene totally contrasts with the 50th edition of the Oscars in 1978, when British actress Vanessa Redgrave won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in the movie “Julia.” The movie was about a woman who helped Jews escape Nazi Germany. Many pro-Israel groups objected to her nomination given her record of supporting Palestinians and her criticism of Israel and Zionism. During her acceptance speech, she decried the “Zionist hoodlums” who tried to prevent her from getting the award. She was booed by the audience when she criticized Zionism. Today, on the contrary, criticism of Zionism at the Oscars receives a standing ovation. If this signifies anything, it is the cultural death of Zionism. This is far more dangerous to Israel, the Zionist state, than its failure to eradicate Hamas.

While in the 1970s people looked at Zionism as the right to self-determination for the Jewish people and at Palestinians as terrorists standing in the way of the completion of this noble plan, today the image has changed. People see very clearly the Israeli brutality and its supremacy. Today, many people on the left are talking about Israel as a colonial project. Israel is losing its grip on the narrative.

I remember attending a 2008 book signing in Dubai by John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt for “The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy.” The book was a revelation not only because it unveiled the Israeli manipulation of the American political system and the country’s policy toward the Middle East, but because it came from two mainstream American authors and not from fringe voices. While signing my book, Mearsheimer told me it was a war of ideas. Now, after watching the Oscars and comparing the reactions to Redgrave’s and Adra’s acceptance speeches, I realize that Israel is losing the war of ideas that Mearsheimer deemed so important.

Israel’s strength comes from the support it has, mainly from the US but also from the Western world. The West’s guilt over the Holocaust created a sense of duty that it needed to support Israel and secure its survival. If this support is now gone, it will be very difficult for Israel to continue on the path it is taking today. Unfortunately, Israel does not see this. It fails to realize that the world is changing. Israel is no longer seen as the weak underdog that needs protection from belligerent Arab neighbors. On the contrary, it is seen as the aggressor. However, Israel has been emboldened by the occupant of the White House.

For now, Israel still has the material support of the US. While the Trump administration has cut medical and other grants to the American people, aid to Israel has increased. However, this is not sustainable. Of course, Israel is using money and its lobbying machine to guarantee the support of Congress. Lawmakers compete in showing loyalty and support to the Zionist state. Nonetheless, this can flip in a moment when the public mood flips — when the average American no longer believes the Zionist lies. The Hasbara, or Zionist propaganda, has been working well so far, but every propaganda campaign eventually reaches a point where it loses credibility and people start realizing that it is propaganda that hides the truth. When this moment comes, Israel will be in deep trouble.

Courtesy: arabnews