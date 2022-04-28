OSCE closes monitoring mission in Ukraine

VIENNA (TASS): OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid announced that the organization would take immediate steps to close its Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine. This is stated in the OSCE statement released on Thursday.

This decision follows a lack of consensus on exte-nding the mission’s mandate at the OSCE Perma-nent Council on 31 March.

“This is not an easy decision. We have explored all possible options through political dialogue with the participating States in order to achieve an extension of the mandate of the Special Monitoring Mission, but the position of the Russian Federation left us no choice but to take steps to close the mission,” Rau said in a statement. “The Mission has played a critical role in providing objective information on the ground, promoting a ceasefire and wor-king to mitigate the effects of the conflict on civilians. The work of the SMM members deserves our appreciation and gratitude.”

Rau assured that the OSCE would strive to continue its activities in Ukraine in accordance with the organization’s existing commitments.

“The OSCE will immediately initiate operational, administrative and financial steps to close the mission responsibly and at minimal cost, while the safety of mission members throughout Ukraine remains a priority,” Schmid said in turn. According to her, the OSCE leadership continues to do everything possible to support Ukrainian colleagues, and works through all available channels “to put an end to the detentions, intimidation and disinformation that are so dangerous for members of the national mission.”

The OSCE SMM began working in Ukraine in 2014. The current mandate of the mission was not extended at the end of March due to the position of Russia, which refused to support the consensus decision. In early March, the OSCE Secretary General announced the evacuation of almost 500 SMM monitors from Ukraine following the start of Russia’s special military operation on 24 February.

Thomas Mayer-Harting will visit Moldova and un-recognized Transnistria, w-here a series of terrorist att-acks took place this week.

“Thomas Mayer-Harting, together with the Ambassador-at-Large of the Chairman-in-Office Arthur Dmochovsky, will visit the Republic of Moldova between April 28 and 30 to get acquainted with the situation after the recent events in the security zone and Transnistria,” the press service of the OSCE mission informs.

In Chisinau, they are scheduled to meet with Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, Foreign Minister Nikolai Popescu, Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Serebrian responsible for the Transnistrian settlement, as well as with representatives of the five plus two negotiation format. It includes Moldova and Transnistria as parties to the conflict, Russia and Ukraine as guarantors and mediators, the OSCE as mediator, as well as EU and US observers. In Tiraspol, the diplomats will meet with Pridnestrovian Presi-dent Vadim Krasnoselsky and Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev.

The leader of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said that the sabotage was organized from the territory of Ukraine. In this situation, the authorities declared the maximum level of terrorist danger and increased security measures. Moldovan President Maia Sandu blamed the terrorist attacks on some “forces within the region”, which, in her words, are “interested in destabilizing the situation.”

