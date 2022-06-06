OSCE concerned by situation in Afghanistan

KABUL (Tolo News): The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) expressed concerns over the situation of human rights in Afghanistan. The OSCE issued the statement following a meeting of the Special OSCE Asian Partners for Cooperation Group Meeting, which was also attended by the Afghanistan representative to the OSCE, Manizha Bakhtari.

“Ambassador Bakhtari expressed deep concern over the consistent erosion of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban and urged the international community to ensure that human rights, particularly of women and girls, are respected,” the statement said.

But the Islamic Emirate denied the report and said that the human rights and women’s rights are observed in Afghanistan. “The human rights situation is being wrongly reported by the world countries. If it is being considered, the human rights situation has become better than before,” Islamic Emirate’s Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said.

This comes as the UN Human Rights Council is expected to hold a summit on the human rights situation in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, several women’s rights activists said they are shocked by the behaviour of the international community toward Afghan women.

“Unfortunately, these organizations have expressed concerns over the situation of women’s rights while their representatives met the Taliban and share no concerns about the Afghan women,” said Mawloda Tawana, a human rights’ activist. “Afghanistan is a good center for the West and this means that the West will never forget about Afghanistan because of its interests,” said Ahmad Munib Rasa, a political analyst.

