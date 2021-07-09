OSCE head calls Tajik FM

MOSCOW (Agencies): OSCE Chairperson and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde discussed with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin the situation in Afghanistan.

“Today I discussed the a-larming situation in Afgh-anistan with my Tajik counterpart, Foreign Minister Muhriddin. It is clear that instability in Afghanistan c-ould have regional consequences,” the OSCE Chair-person said on Twitter.

Linde added that the OSCE continues to support the states of the organization to ensure “comprehensive security”.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the Taliban control about two-thirds of Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan.

On Friday, reports emerged that, in addition to the already seized border crossings into Tajikistan, the Taliban took control of checkpoints on the border with Iran and Turkmenistan. Earlier, the official representative of the Taliban political office, Muhammad Naim, told RIA Novosti that Afghanistan ‘s neighboring countries need not worry about security at their borders. In addition, the Taliban promised that the border crossings of Afghanistan with neighboring countries will work as usual, and diplomatic missions and charitable organizations will not have problems with them.

In Afghanistan, there is now a confrontation between government forces and the Taliban, who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities.

The escalation is taking place against the backdrop of the withdrawal of American troops, which Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called recognition of the failure of their mission.