OSCE: Not possible to extend mandate of SMM in Ukraine

VIENNA (TASS): It was not possible to extend the mandate of the Special Mo-nitoring Mission of the Or-ganization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (O-SCE) because of the position of Russia. This statement was made on Thursd-ay by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

The mission’s mandate has been renewed annually for a year since 2014. On March 31, 2021, it was extended until March 31, 2022. The current mandate expires at midnight. Rau, together with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, expressed their regret at the lack of consensus on the extension of the mandate of the OSCE SMM in Ukraine.

“I deeply regret that we were unable to reach an ag-reement to renew the mandate of the Special Monito-ring Mission due to the position of the Russian Fe-deration. Over the past eight years, the mission has played a decisive role, providing objective information on the security and humanitarian situation on the ground and working tirelessly to mitigate the consequences conflict for the civilian population,” Rau said in a statement.

The missions of Germany and France to the OSCE also expressed regret that the Russian Federation refused to renew the mandate of the SMM in Ukraine. “The Polish OSCE Chairmanship has reported that one participating State, Russia, has refused to renew the mandate of the international observer mission in Ukraine,” the German mission tweeted. As the French Mission to the OSCE stated on Twitter, “France deeply regrets the obstruction of Russia to the resumption [of the mandate] of the mission, which Ukraine needs now more than ever.”

Rau indicated that the Polish Chairmanship will continue consultations with participating States on the future role and presence of the OSCE in Ukraine. “W-hile these discussions continue, the SMM will maintain its administrative status as an OSCE field operation and will continue to perfo-rm functions, including en-suring the safety and security of mission members, property and premises,” the OSCE statement said.

The OSCE Mission began its work in Ukraine on March 21, 2014. The decision to form it was supported by all 57 member countries of the organization. The mission includes about 1,000 observers. Mission offices are located in Kyiv, Donetsk and Lugansk. In early March, OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid announced the evacuation of almost 500 SMM monitors from Ukraine following the start of Russia’s military operation.

Related