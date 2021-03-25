OSEAC announce command senior leader

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: The Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (OSEAC) announced new appointments on Thursday.

The official press release of Defense Department stated that Army Sgt. Maj. Brant C. Shyrigh, currently assigned as the G-3 sergeant major for the Headquarters Army Material Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, has been selected to replace Navy Command Master Chief Philip R. Ibanez as the command senior enlisted leader for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.