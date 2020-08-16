O’Sullivan leads Wilson in Crucible final

SHEFFIEDL (Agencies): Five-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan was pegged back but leads Kyren Wilson 10-7 after a fascinating first day of the World Championship final.

O’Sullivan was gifted opportunities as he opened up an 8-2 lead but a rejuvenated Wilson responded by taking five of the next seven frames.

Snooker’s showpiece saw the return of crowds in sport, with around 300 fans in attendance at the Crucible Theatre.

The best-of-35 final resumes on Sunday at 13:30 BST, live across the BBC.

The fourth and final session will begin at 19:30, with the winner collecting the trophy and £500,000 in prize money.

Both players came through epic, final-frame deciders on Friday in Sheffield, with O’Sullivan appearing in his first final since 2014, while Wilson is in his maiden world final.

Spectators had attended the first day of the tournament on 31 July but were barred thereafter because of changes in government guidelines, though this changed again in time for the final.

‘The Warrior’ battles back

Both players emerged through dramatic final-frame deciders in the semi-finals and O’Sullivan, who seemed to struggle with his cue action throughout, made breaks of 56, 60, 75 and 106 to go 5-2 in front.

World number eight Wilson was struck by nerves in the opening exchanges, failing to settle, and the signs started to look ominous when his opponent took a tense eighth frame on the black for a sizeable, four-frame advantage.

Wilson started the session with 53 but broke down, as O’Sullivan forced an error in a tactical exchange to extend his lead, as well as making 51 for five in a row.

But then came ‘The Warrior’ Wilson’s revival, fighting back to punish an O’Sullivan – whose long potting was all over the place – with 92, 50 and 58 en route to reducing his arrears to two frames at 8-6.

He was in again in the 15th frame but inadvertently knocked in the red when potting the blue, ensuring O’Sullivan guaranteed himself an overnight lead.

And although Wilson made a century on the penultimate frame of the day, missing the last red in the 17th frame proved costly as O’Sullivan cleared up for a three-frame overnight buffer.