Others parties waiting for Khalayi Makhlooq: PPP

F.P. Report

KOT ADDU: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a public gathering of the Party in Kot Addu, expressed his gratitude to the Jiyalas for coming out in huge numbers as well as the media despite the harsh weather conditions. The PPP has been campaigning all over the country since December in connection with the elections.

Bilawal said that he is the sole politician in the country who is only looking towards them and asking them for their vote. The rest of the politicians are expecting to be aided by the ‘Khalayi Makhlooq’. Chairman Bilawal said that he is the grandson of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and has been taught that the people are the source of power. This is why, the PPP has approached the people of Pakistan to ask for their support. The country is currently going through a challenging phase, coupled with a historic economic crisis. Inflation, poverty and unemployment are increasing rapidly and the burden is being carried by the people.

The threat of terrorism is again rising and our law and order situation is becoming concerning. International conspiracies are being hatched against Pakistan and all of this is being observed by the PPP. We can combat all of these crises with the help of the people.

Bilawal said that there is no reason as to why the PPP cannot help the country emerge from this plethora of crises. The PPP’s 10-point economic charter has the solutions to the problems faced by the people. Be it Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto or President Zardari, the PPP’s leadership has always represented common people, labourers, farmers and the downtrodden masses.

The rest of the political parties have only ever caused harm and pain to the common people while simultaneously protecting the elite and their interests. The PPP aims to put an end to this practice, and provide relief to the poor. The 10-point agenda is met with speculation when the question of implementation arises, but Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s efforts serve as a guiding light for the Party as he fulfilled his promise of ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’ to the people.

Bilawal said that it is his promise to the people that he will strive to double their income within five years and construct three million houses for the poor while giving ownership to the women of the households. These are not tall claims or empty promises, since the PPP has already initiated this in Sindh. 300 units of electricity will be provided to the people free-of-cost, and the internationally-acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme will be expanded so that the women of this country are provided interest-free loans and can make their contribution to the economy.

Chairman Bilawal said that his own mother was martyred, but he wishes to serve the women of Kot Addu, South Punjab, Punjab and the entire country just like a son would.