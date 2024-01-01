Ottoman heritage lives on in Skopje’s Turkish Bazaar

SKOPJE (AA) : In North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, the historic Turkish Bazaar, home to some of the finest examples of Ottoman architecture, is the first stop for many Turkish tourists visiting the city.

Built during the Ottoman era, the Turkish Bazaar’s narrow streets are lined with mosques, inns, baths and fountains. The area is also known for its shops that highlight traditional crafts like jewelry making and carpet weaving, drawing significant interest from visitors.

Also known as the “Old Skopje Bazaar,” the area offers visitors a taste of traditional cuisine and is a place where Turkish tourists often say they feel “right at home.”

Hasan Arslan, a tourist from Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency (AA), “Skopje excited us. It’s truly a beautiful and historic city, and seeing the traces of the Ottoman Empire made us especially happy.”

Arslan added that one day is not enough to explore the capital and encouraged anyone interested in Ottoman heritage to visit Skopje.

Another Turkish tourist, Pınar Demirtaş, said she felt a deep connection to her ancestors in Skopje. “I felt like I was at home, even though I was far from my homeland. It was very emotional for me, and it’s been well-preserved,” she said.

Demirtaş expressed how happy she was to have visited Skopje, adding, “Hearing the call to prayer, seeing the traces of our ancestors – it was a beautiful feeling.”

Metin Duyar, another visitor, said Skopje made him feel as though he were in Türkiye. “The people are very helpful and share everything. We felt like we were walking around in our neighborhood,” he said.

Ottoman landmarks

Skopje’s historic Turkish Bazaar became famous in the 16th and 17th centuries. Its cobblestone streets lead to Ottoman landmarks like the Sultan Murad Mosque, Kurshumli An Inn and the Davut Pasha Bathhouse.

Turkish tourists are particularly drawn to the local restaurants in the bazaar, where traditional North Macedonian dishes are served. A popular item at the top of the “must-try” list is meatballs served with baked beans.

The Stone Bridge, which connects the two banks of the Vardar River running through the city, is one of Skopje’s most iconic Ottoman landmarks. Also known as the “Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge,” the 12-arch, 220-meter-long bridge, which is 6 meters (19.7 feet) wide, has survived numerous wars and earthquakes.