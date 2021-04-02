Our top grocery stores

DENVER (Axios): King Soopers dominated the grocer market share in the Denver area last year, according to a recent report from Chain Store Guide, a sales-tracking firm.

The 2020 revenue factors in the following counties: Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson and Park.

👑 State of play: King Soopers — the Denver-based subsidiary of supermarket giant Kroger — has reigned for at least three consecutive years.

Between the lines: Costco — with nine stores — had the best per-store average revenue. King Soopers gained the most market share (rising from 33.8% in 2019 to 34.8% in 2020).

What’s next: More grocery stores are entering Denver’s already competitive market.

A Sprouts Farmers Market is expected to open in the Green Valley Ranch in late fall, the Denver Post reports, and a Costco is also planned for the neighborhood.