Outgoing Bangladesh HC calls on Premier

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Ambassador Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddique, paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister of Pakistan, today. The High Commissioner is returning to Bangladesh, on completion of his four-year tenure in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the remarkable contributions made by the High Commissioner for promotion of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. He stressed that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Bangladesh, which were rooted in shared history, common faith and cultural similarities. While conveying his warm wishes to Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the Prime Minister remarked that the existing goodwill between Pakistan and Bangladesh needed to be translated into tangible cooperation.

He wished the High Commissioner success in his future endeavors. The High Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister for the facilitation, courtesies and privileges extended to him during his stay in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his “heartfelt wishes” for a swift and full recovery to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil after he underwent brain surgery.

“Sending my heartfelt wishes for a swift and full recovery to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as he recovers from surgery,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline. He said, “Our thoughts are with you and the people of Brazil during this challenging time. Get well soon.”

The medical team of the Brazilian president said in a statement that his MRI test showed intracranial hemorrhage, resulting from the accident at home in October. He was transferred to Hospital Sírio-Libanês, São Paulo unit, where he underwent craniotomy to drain the hematoma. “The surgery was uneventful. At the moment, the President is well, under monitoring in an ICU bed,” the statement added.