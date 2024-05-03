Over 1.5m Migrants returned to country during past year

KABUL (ToloNews) : The acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Khalil Rahman Haqqani, said that in the past year, over 1.5 million Afghan migrants returned to the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of a hospital, the acting minister of Refugees and Repatriation added that some countries, including Iran and Pakistan, treat Afghan migrants poorly and have been urged to stop harassing and mistreating them.

The acting minister of Refugees and Repatriation, said: “Right now, more than 600,000 migrants have come only from Pakistan and from Iran, one million migrants have returned from the beginning of the month of Hamal last year to the end of Hamal this year (solar calendar).”

According to the acting minister, many facilities are provided in temporary camps for migrants, and they are being transfered safely to their provinces.

The acting minister of Refugees and Repatriation said: “Here, the ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of the two countries, whom we have repeatedly asked, have made pledges to us and we have shared this with the representatives who have come.”

Most of the newly returned migrants asked the caretaker government for permanent shelter and job opportunities.

“Many of the returnees do not have land, and land should be distributed to them,” said Noor Khan, an expelled migrant from Pakistan.

“Work and educational opportunities for returning migrants should be equalized,” said Jawid, another expelled migrant from Pakistan.

This hospital in the migrant camp in the city of Gardez, the capital of Paktia province, is being constructed by UNHCR at a cost of $375,000 US dollars and will be completed and operational in the next six months.