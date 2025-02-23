Over 14,000 Afghan refugees return home

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation reported that in the past month, 3,160 families, totaling more than 14,000 individuals, have returned to Afghanistan.

According to ministry spokesperson Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, over 10,600 of these returnees came from Iran, more than 3,300 from Pakistan, and nearly 150 from Turkey.

Haqqani stated: “Among them, 10,638 returned from Iran, 3,311 from Pakistan, and 146 from Turkey.”

Meanwhile, several Afghan refugees have complained about continued police mistreatment and forced deportations. They urge both the Islamic Emirate and the government to resolve their challenges.

Atiqullah Mansoor, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan, said: “The arrests and deportations of Afghan refugees from Rawalpindi and Islamabad continue. The deadline set by the Pakistani government is approaching, and police behavior toward refugees is worsening daily.”

Naseem Shinwari, another Afghan refugee, said: “We have lived here for over 40 years. We urge the Pakistani government to grant us legal status.”

But what is the solution for Afghan refugees in neighboring countries?

Nazar Nazari, a refugee rights activist, explained: “Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry plays a crucial role. When host countries decide to deport Afghan refugees, the ministry should engage in strong diplomacy to negotiate their legal status.”

Mohammad Khan Talebi, another migration expert, suggested: “Through political negotiations, both countries should establish a legal framework to regularize Afghan refugees’ stay.”

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has consistently urged host countries—particularly Pakistan—not to make unilateral decisions regarding Afghan migrants. However, Pakistan recently announced a new phase of mass deportations of Afghan refugees.