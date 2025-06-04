Over 1,500 prisoners freed on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

KABUL (Ariana News): The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that 1,559 eligible prisoners have been released from prisons in eight provinces of Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, and the sentences of 950 other prisoners reduced.

In a statement, the Supreme Court stated the individuals were released from prisons in Kabul, Nangarhar, Laghman, Panjshir, Parwan, Kapisa, Khost, and Nimroz provinces.

On Eid-al-Fitr of this year, the Supreme Court also released 2,463 prisoners and the prison terms of another 3,152 prisoners were reduced.