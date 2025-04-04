Over 1b afs recreation complex to be built in Herat

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Economic Commission has approved the construction of the Bam Herat recreational complex in the western province.

A regular meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, approved the complex.

Baradar’s office said in a statement the meeting gave the go-ahead to the proposed “Bam Herat” recreational complex by the private sector.

The distribution and sale of state-owned scrap to iron-melting factories, a contract for the extraction of gold from the Weka Dur mine in Badakhshan province and several follow-up topics were discussed.

Following detailed discussions, the proposal for the construction of the “Bam Herat” recreational complex by the private sector was approved.

The private sector will invest over one billion afghanis in the construction of the complex, which is expected to create job opportunities for approximately four thousand people.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance was tasked with settling outstanding accounts with iron-melting companies, collecting dues from firms and repaying debts.

The Ministry of Finance was also directed to implement the orders of Supreme Leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada regarding the distribution and sale of state-owned scrap.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum was instructed to nullify the previous bidding process for the extraction and processing of gold from the Weka Dur mine and conduct a new bidding process. The new process should select a competent company.

At the end of the meeting, reports on several follow-up topics were presented and approved by the Economic Commission, with necessary recommendations for implementation sent to relevant ministries and agencies.