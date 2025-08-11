Over 20 children fall ill after eating suspected contaminated ice cream in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: More than 20 children fell ill in Quetta’s Sariab area after allegedly consuming contaminated ice cream.

According to Civil Hospital Quetta’s Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Hadi, children from Keechi Baig, Qambrani Road, and Basheer Chowk were brought to the hospital in an unconscious state.

He said the children reportedly consumed ice cream suspected to be harmful. Eight children were discharged after first aid, while 12 remain under observation. None of the cases are critical.

Meanwhile, police have launched a search for the ice cream vendor following complaints from parents.