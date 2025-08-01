Over 25 injured as Isb-Lhr train derails near Kala Shah Kaku

F.P. Report

LAHORE : At least 25 passengers were injured when six bogies of the Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku, between Sheikhupura and Muridke, on Friday. The train was en route from Lahore to Islamabad when the accident occurred near Nullah Dek.

According to rescue sources, three of the bogies overturned due to the derailment, while six bogies in total left the track. Initial reports suggested chaos and panic among passengers, with many seen attempting to rescue fellow travellers before emergency services could arrive.

The sources said six rescue vehicles were present at the accident site as the rescue operation got underway. They said the injured included children and women, and were all being shifted to the Muridke THQ and Shahdara Teaching Hospital.

Rescue 1122 sources said the search operation was underway in all bogies to search for trapped passengers.

Delay in rescue response

Eyewitnesses reported that rescue teams had not reached the site immediately after the incident. Stranded passengers, many of them injured, began rescue efforts on their own, trying to pull people out from the overturned compartments. Rescue 1122 and police teams later reached the scene and launched a coordinated relief and rescue operation.

Officials confirmed that more than 25 people sustained injuries, though no fatalities have been reported so far. Injured passengers were provided first aid on-site, while those critically hurt were shifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Accident location and investigation

The accident site is located between Kala Shah Kaku and Muridke, in the vicinity of Sheikhupura. According to rescue personnel, the derailment occurred near Nullah Dek, a small canal that runs adjacent to the railway track.

Railway sources say they found broken pieces of the railway track at the accident site, adding that the train was traveling at a speed of 105km/h at the time of the incident.

They further said medical and relief trains were dispatched from Lahore to assist in the emergency response.

Minister takes notice

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has taken notice of the Islamabad Express derailment near Kala Shah Kaku. He has directed the Railways CEO and divisional superintendent to immediately reach the accident site.

Railway staff have also been instructed to expedite relief operations, and medical teams have been ordered to arrive at the scene without delay. Abbasi has ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed that a detailed report be submitted within seven days.