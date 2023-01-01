Over 3 billion Afs in new banknotes received in past year: DABS official

KABUL (Agencies): Afghanistan has taken delivery of more than 3 billion afghanis worth of new banknotes in the past year, officials from the central bank said.

Da Afghanistan Bank director general of monetary policy Ahmad Javad Saddad 3.14 billion afghanis in denominations of 10, 20 and 50 Afs was received.

He said some of the notes have been distributed while old notes have been pulled out of circulation.

“The new banknotes and the collection of old banknotes are done keeping in mind the goals of the monetary policy and setting the optimal amount of money supply in the economy.

“People should not be worried about the supply of money from the bank. People should not worry that the supply of money by the central bank will cause the inflation level in the country to rise or to decrease the value of the Afghan currency, because all issues will be implemented based on precise calculations and formulations, and God willing, the Afghan currency will be stable and it will be of better value,” said Sadad.

Afghans complained that the large amount of old banknotes in circulation is causing severe challenges in daily business activity.

They called on the central bank to print new banknotes in order to address the problems of worn-out banknotes in the markets.

Economists say that the central bank is responsible for distribution and management of banknotes in the country.