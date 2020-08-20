Over 3,000 Rescue 1122 personnel to be deployed during Muharram

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: More than 3,000 Rescue 1122 personnel would be deployed across the province during Muharram to deal with any Emergence during Muharram, says Rescue 1122 spokesman.

Spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi said that on the directives of Director General Dr. Khatir Ahmed, rescue stations throughout the province have completed special preparations for Muharram in collaboration with the district administrations and security agencies.

Dr. Khatir Ahmed stated that Rescue 1122 will provide services as a first responder during any emergency in Muharram.

He added that Rescue 1122 will deploy ambulances, firefighters and medical technicians near the Imambargahs, while medical camps will be established at various places to provide timely medical assistance to the mourners.

Dr. Khatir Ahmed further added that Rescue 1122 has finalized its preparations for Muharram and regarding this necessary medicines and other supplies have also been provided to several districts to be used during Muharram adding that Rescue 1122 will be ready to provide its services day and night.