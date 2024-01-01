Over 350 Pakistanis in Syria reach Lebanon for further evacuation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started efforts to ensure the safe return of its citizens stranded in Syria amidst escalating tensions in the region.

Sources reveal that over 350 Pakistanis have successfully crossed the Lebanese border and reached safety.

Arrangements are being finalized for their repatriation from Lebanon to Pakistan, with a special flight scheduled to operate from Beirut Airport within the next 48 hours.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Civil Aviation Authority has been directed to facilitate the special flight for the stranded Pakistanis.

Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Syria

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office has strongly condemned Israel’s aggression and illegal occupation of Syrian territories.

“Israel’s attacks on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity constitute a serious violation of international law,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. She termed Israel’s provocative actions as a dangerous development in an already unstable region.

Pakistan also reiterated its full support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, firmly rejecting any acquisition of territory by force. “We support UN Security Council Resolution 497 and call on the international community, including the Security Council, to take decisive action to stop Israeli aggression,” the spokesperson added.

The Foreign Office emphasized that sustainable peace in the region cannot be achieved without a complete Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories in Palestine and Syria.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to his Lebanese counterpart to seek assistance in evacuating Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria amid the ongoing crisis, according to an official statement.

During a conversation with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that all Syrian airports were closed, hence Pakistanis in Syria could only be evacuated through Lebanon. “All airports in Syria are currently closed, and evacuation is only possible through land routes via Lebanon,” the PM explained.

Shehbaz emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that approximately 600 Pakistanis were currently in Syria. He requested Lebanon to facilitate the issuance of visas for Pakistani citizens to ensure their swift evacuation.

In response, PM Najib Mikati thanked Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s unwavering support for Lebanon, pledging to issue visas for all Pakistanis, regardless of their number. He assured that Lebanon will provide all possible assistance in the evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria.

Following the phone call, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Pakistani ambassadors in Syria and Lebanon and directed them to provide all possible cooperation and assistance for the evacuation of Pakistanis trapped in Syria. He also instructed them to expedite visa arrangements and begin preparations for the evacuation.