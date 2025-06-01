Over 350 suspects arrested for criminal activities in Nangarhar

NANGARHAR (TOLONews): The Nangarhar Police Command has arrested more than 350 individuals over the past two months on charges of involvement in various crimes.

Security officials in the province said the suspects are accused of crimes including murder, theft, kidnapping, bribery, and several other offenses. After preliminary investigations, they will be referred to judicial and legal institutions.

Mohammad Tahir Mobarez, deputy chief of Nangarhar police command, stated: “In the past two months, the Nangarhar Criminal Investigation Department has registered 204 cases, resulting in the arrest of 266 individuals: 59 on charges of theft, 9 for adultery and illicit relations, 5 for assault, 17 for murder and attempted murder, 10 for human and goods trafficking, 3 for illegal logging, 1 for kidnapping, 1 for embezzlement and bribery, 3 for disrupting public order, 4 for fleeing from home, and 122 others for various other crimes.”

Meanwhile, residents of Nangarhar have called for stricter actions by security agencies to ensure public safety.

Imran Nabi, a resident of Nangarhar, said: “Criminals who are arrested must be brought to justice and given harsh punishments under the law so that they serve as an example and deter others from committing such acts in the future.”

Another resident, Shoaib, added: “More steps must be taken to strengthen security so that Nangarhar can move further toward peace and prosperity.”

According to the Nangarhar police command, over the past two months, more than 2,000 hectares of land in various parts of the province have been cleared of poppy cultivation.