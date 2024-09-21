Over 35,000 Afghan migrants return home from neighboring countries

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has stated that more than 35,000 Afghan migrants have returned to the country from neighboring countries in the past week.

Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, the spokesperson for this ministry, mentioned that currently, discussions are ongoing to resolve the challenges faced by Afghan migrants in other countries. He also emphasized that these countries should not mistreat Afghan migrants.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation added, “In the past week, more than 35,000 Afghans have returned to the country from neighboring nations. These returnees have received food and non-food assistance at the border crossings.”

On the other hand, some Afghan migrants residing in Iran and Turkey report that the authorities in these countries are treating them with violence.

According to the migrants, officials in these two countries summoned some Afghan migrants to certain centers for the distribution of residence cards, only to detain them afterward.

Ahmad Faisal, a migrant in Turkey, told TOLOnews, “Despite other problems, Turkey announced that it would provide legal documents to Afghans living illegally in Istanbul. However, when the Afghan migrants went to their office, 570 of them were detained and deported.”

Mehdi, one of the migrants in Iran, said, “They were subjected to violence, humiliated, and insulted based on their nationality, ethnicity, and country.”

Migrant rights activists state that the Islamic Emirate should resolve the challenges faced by Afghan migrants through dialogue.

Mohammad Khan Talebi, a migrant rights activist, told TOLOnews, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan should engage in political dialogues through embassy representatives and legal authorities with the Ministry of Interior and the National Migration Organization of these countries regarding the residence of migrants.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, 355 families were returned to the country from Iran and Pakistan on Friday (September 20).