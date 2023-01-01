Over 36,000 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims arrive in S Arabia

MULTAN (Agencies): Over 36,000 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia and out of these, 28,000 are staying in Madinah. Out of these, 28000 are staying in Madinah while the other 8,000 have arrived in Makkah after completing their eight-day stay in Madinah.

According to media reports, Pakistan Hajj Mission has deployed over 100 Haram Guides to assist pilgrims at the entrance, exit points of Masjid Al Haram. These dedicated Haram guides, proudly displaying Pakistani flags and sporting distinctive green caps and vests, are strategically positioned at various entrances of the Grand Mosque.

The primary role of the Haram guides is to provide valuable assistance and guidance to the pilgrims, ensuring that they are directed towards the buses that will take them comfortably to their assigned accommodations.

To ensure maximum convenience for the pilgrims, the buses for each sector are strategically stationed at designated locations. It is pertinent to mention here that Hajj flight operation for Pakistani pilgrims kicked off on May 21 as the first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight departed from Pakistan for Saudi Arabia from Karachi with 328 pilgrims. Pakistan International Airlines is using Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 for its massive Hajj operation. Over 65,000 intending pilgrims will be transported to Saudi Arabia in the operation.

Meanwhile, the catering companies and hotels serving Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will be rewarded for their exceptional performance, including the provision of enhanced building capacity and food quotas, Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro said.

Talking to the intending hujjaj at a welcome reception here Saturday, he highlighted the significance of maintaining accountability and upholding high standards throughout the pilgrimage experience. He further emphasized that under-performing entities would be subjected to penalties as a means to ensure their responsibility.

The DG expressed the commitment to exert utmost efforts in providing optimal facilities and constructing top-quality buildings for the hujjaj.

During the stay in Makkah and Madinah, he acknowledged the possibility of encountering minor issues and assured that Moavineen e hujjaj, stationed at each building, were available to address and resolve any problems faced by the intending hujjaj. The Director General conducted personal visits to the dining halls, where he sampled the food and expressed contentment with the quality that was being offered.

Sajjad Yoldrim, the Director of Moavineen e hujjaj at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, informed the Director General that a total of 26 Moavineen e hujjaj have been deployed to 13 kitchens in Makkah Mukarma. These dedicated personnel work 12-hour shifts to monitor and maintain the quality of food served to the pilgrims.