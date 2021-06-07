Over 40 killed as passenger trains collide in Ghotki

GHOTKI (Monitoring Desk): Over forty passengers died and eighty others injured in a collision between two trains near Ghotki this morning.

According to Railways officials, Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations and fourteen boggies derailed.

Police sources say four boggies of Millat Express completely destroyed in the accident.

Relief and rescue efforts are in progress by Pakistan Army at the train incident site near Ghotki.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Rangers troops, Army Urban Search and Rescue team, carrying cutter, hydraulic spreaders, life locators and search cameras specially flown from Rawalpindi, are busy in relief and rescue efforts.

Rescue 1122 team from Rahim Yar Khan is also part of rescue operation and frame cutting of train is in progress to evacuate people inside boggies.

Most of the injured have been evacuated to hospitals of Rahim Yar Khan, Ghotki and Mirpur Mathelo.

Seriously injured people are being evacuated to Pano Aqil through helicopter.

Also, Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team among Pakistan Rangers troops were busy in rescue operation at the train accident site near Ghotki to evacuate the injured and deceased.

The relief and rescue efforts were in progress by Army and Pakistan Rangers troops, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here Monday.

The Army’s USAR team carrying disc cutter, Hydraulic spreaders, life locators and search cameras was specially flown from Rawalpindi that was busy in relief and rescue efforts, it added.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 team from Rahim Yar Khan was also part of rescue operation whereas frame cutting of train was in progress to evacuate people inside boggies (train carriages).

The ISPR stated that most of the injured have been evacuated to hospitals of Rahim Yar Khan, Ghotki and Mirpur Mathelo.