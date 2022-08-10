Over 43% surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 43.14 percent during twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $870.604 million during July-June (2021-22) against exports of $ 616.202 million during July-June (2020-21), showing growth of 41.28 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to Bangladesh during June 2022 also increased by 35.11 percent, from US $ 64.490 million to US $87.135 million.

Similarly on month-on-month basis, exports of Bangladesh were also increased by 39.15 percent during June 2022 in comparison with exports of US $62.615 million in May 2022, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 26.56 percent in twelve months, from US $25638.974 million to US $32450.087 million, the SBP data said.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $ 97.500 million against $76.134 million last year, showing an increase of 28.06 percent.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from Bangladesh during June 2022, also rose by 363.95 percent from US $3.082 million last year to US $14.299 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Bangladesh increased by 129.26 percent during June 2022 when compared to the import of US $6.237 million in January 2022, SBP data said.

The overall imports increased by 32.75 percent, from US $54272.920 million to US $72.048 million during the period under review.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $773.104 million against $540.068 million during same period of last year, showing 43.14 percent growth.