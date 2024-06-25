Over 560 emerald mining permits issued in Panjshir

KABUL (Ariana News): Mohammad Qasim Amiri, the director of mines and petroleum of Panjshir, has announced that following the takeover of the Islamic Emirate, illegal extraction and smuggling of minerals in the province has ended and more than 560 emerald mining permits have been issued so far.

In a meeting with the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Amiri stated that more than 10,000 Panjshiris have been provided with job opportunities.

Based on a statement from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Amiri requested the ministry to send technical teams to survey mineral deposits in Panjshir province and to issue permits to mine rubies.

In the meeting, Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar, stressed the need to prioritize job creation opportunities for the people of Panjshir when issuing permits for both emerald and ruby extractions.