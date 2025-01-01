Over 6,000 weapons discovered and seized

BADAKHSHAN (TOLOnews): The Badakhshan Police Command has reported the discovery and seizure of a weapons cache in this province.

This cache was discovered in the Shahada district of the province, and more than 6,000 various types of weapons have been recovered from it.

Dost Mohammad Ubaida, the security deputy of the Badakhshan Police Command, said: “A large number of mortar shells, DShK rounds, heavy machine gun ammunition, and various types of munitions have been seized.”

Azizullah Munib, the director of counter-terrorism at the Badakhshan Police Command, said: “These munitions include 16 different types and a total of 6,431 rounds, which have been confiscated.”

Meanwhile, some residents of Badakhshan have called for greater security measures by the province’s security forces.

Faizur Rahman, a resident of Badakhshan, said: “Our request from the Islamic Emirate is to ensure security seriously.”

Nisar Ahmad, another resident of Badakhshan, stated: “Brother-killing, bloodshed, and conflicts must end, and the current security situation should be further improved.”

Security officials in Badakhshan emphasized that they will not allow any individual or group, from inside or outside the country, to disrupt the province’s security.

They also added that due to their continuous efforts, criminal activities have significantly decreased over the past year.