Over 650 drugs produced in domestic factories: AFDA

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) said that currently there are more than a hundred drug and medical product manufacturing factories in the country.

Jawid Hajir, the spokesperson of the authority, said that the active factories of the country have the capacity to produce more than 650 pills of medicine.

The spokesman said that the authority has prevented 80% of drug smuggling in the country.

“Currently, drugs may be smuggled in at about 20-30%, and to reduce this percentage to zero, the authority of Afghanistan is currently implementing anti smuggling procedures,” said Jawid Hajir.

Meanwhile, the head of one of the drug production factories in the capital, which has invested more than $25 million, emphasized the need to prevent drug smuggling in the country.

“The only obstacle to the progress and development of Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical industry, which all factories are facing today, is the issue of smuggling,” said Nisar Ahmad Tarakai, head of the factory.

“The government has managed to ban the importation of domestically produced drugs so that we can have progress. It means that a product produced inside cannot be imported by importers,” said Abdul Hadi Hedayt, head of a factory.

The National Union of Drugs said that to use domestically produced drugs, the price of these drugs should be reduced, and all necessary drug equipment should be produced inside the country.

“I request that if they want Afghan medicine to be used by the Afghan people, one should have good quality and secondly, adjust the prices because the Afghan people are all poor,” said Asadullah Kakar, head of the union.

Earlier, the head of the Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) said that Afghanistan is ready to export some medical items to other countries.