Over 80,000 blocked CNICs restored: NADRA

ISLAMABAD (APP): National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) here on Thursday informed to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances that more than eighty thousands blocked CNICs have been restored.

The Standing Committee meeting was held under Chairmanship of Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, MNA, said a press release.

The Standing Committee was informed that more than 160,000/- Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) were blocked due to the some issues. The NA body had directed on March 19, 2019 to NADRA should rapidly conclude the issue of blocked Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

In this regard, NADRA should cancel all bogus CNICs and restore all genuine CNICs of Pakistani citizens, immediately.

So, due to proper follow-up of the Standing Committee more than eighty thousands CNICs have been restored and genuineness of rest of the CNICs is being examined.

The Members of the Standing Committee appreciated the efforts of Chairman, Standing Committee on Government Assurances Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, MNA whose leadership has made it possible to address a genuine problem of Pakistani citizens.

The Standing Committee was informed that the owners of the rest of the blocked CNICs are also being approached to attend the District Level Committee (DLC) meetings. But most of the CNIC holders are not attending the meetings. So, the Standing Committee directed that three more letters to each of the applicant at both of their present and permanent addresses should be served and in case of non-appearance of the CNIC holders, their CNICs should be blocked permanently. The Standing Committee was informed that Engineering Allowance is not being paid to the Engineers serving in the Federal Government.

The Secretary, Pay and Pension Commission apprised the Committee that they have received all of the data from different quarters. However, they need another period of three months to finally give their recommendations regarding engineering allowance.

The Standing Committee directed that Pay and Pension Commission should submit its fortnightly report and ensure to start paying Engineering Allowance to all of the Engineers serving in the Federal Government within three months.

The meeting was attended by members National Assembly Mujahid Ali, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Shagufta Jumani, Khalid Hussain Khan Magsi, Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Usman Ibrahim, Syed Javed Husnain, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Saira Bano. Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs was also present in the meeting.

Senior Civil officers from Parliamentary Affairs Division, Interior Division and Finance Division also attended the meeting.