F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least one person was killed when a speeding car collided with a mini-bus in Kuchlak area near Quetta on Sunday.

Local news channel reported that the accident was caused due to over-speeding. The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Janan son of Rangeen Khan who was a resident of Kucklak.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Civil Hospital Quetta.