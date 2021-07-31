Overflowing River Chenab inundating 35 villages of Jhang district

F.P. Report

LAHORE: People have been forced to abandon their homes and move to safer locations after overflowing River Chenab burst its banks, inundating around 35 villages of Jhang district, on Saturday.

The floodwater entered people’s homes schools and health centers and also resulted in the suspension of the power supply as Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) partially closed down five feeders namely Nasirabad, Shabbirabad, Sherabad, Aliabad and Reevaz.

Crops of rice, potato, vegetables and others were completely submerged under the water.

As per the latest situation, the inflow of water in River Chenab at Trimmu is 123, 000 cusecs while the discharge is 1, 600 cusecs.

On the other hand, heavy rains in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) have created a flood like situation in streams and nullahs.

But failure on the part of authorities to start rescue activities forced the locals on Saturday to stage a protest outside the chief secretary’s office.

The situation worsened in GB particularly after lightning struck Jotyal and Barmas nullahs on Saturday causing the water to spill over on to the nearby land and damage more than four houses.