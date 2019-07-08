Overly obese Noor Hassan passes away in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Overly obese Noor Hassan, a resident of Sadiqabad, passed away in Shalimar Hospital, on Monday.

According to detail, Noor Hassan underwent successful weight loss surgery two weeks ago.

Doctor Muaz told media that he (Noor Hassan) die due to vandalization in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (IC), where he was kept, by the heirs of a woman, who died during pregnancy.

“Noor Hassan was kept in the ICU owing to his serious health condition after surgery”, he said.

He cited two patients including Noor Hassan lost their lives due to disturbance at the hospital.

329 Kilogram Noor Hassan from Lahore’s area of Sadiqabad was airlifted by the order of the Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa by an Army Helicopter to a private Hospital where he is to be operated upon to relieve him of excess body fat.

Hassan’s surgeon Doctor Muaz and his team had operated him, which lasted for 90 minutes.

Noor Hassan, 55, is a taxi driver and resident of Sadiqabad city of Punjab who had appealed the Army Chief on social media to provide him medical assistance for getting rid of his obesity.

The 55-year-old man was taken out of his small house after breaking the main door and wall by the rescue officials. He was later transported to a football ground in Sadiqabad onto a mini truck where a helipad was fashioned for helicopter’s landing.