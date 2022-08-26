Overseas Afghans should coordinate with new govt

KABUL (Pajhwok): Overseas Afghans should coordinate with the new Afghanistan government and improve relations in order to take full and positive advantage of the available opportunities, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Friday.

Muttaqi met with Professor Usman Taraki and his delegation, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Taraki called improved security in Afghanistan ‘a great success’ for the Afghan people and shared the views of Afghans living in Europe with Muttaqi and stressed there should be exchange of ideas and collaboration with each other.

Muttaqi said Afghanistan was the shared home of all Afghans and the Afghans had a responsibility at home and abroad to play their part in reconstruction and development of the country.

He said expatriates should coordinate with the new government and strengthen their relations in order to take full advantage of the available opportunities.

