Own officers harass women polio workers

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Women polio workers are not safe from their officers. They are harassed by their officers. Polio workers revealed.Women polio workers in a video talk with media persons have revealed that they have been exposed to phone calls and immoral demands from their superiors. They said their seniors make phone calls at any time after polio campaign duty and ask them to meet them.

They said that officers make immoral demands adding they are threatened with dismissal if they do not comply.

They maintained that officers make videos during the polio campaign and later blackmail them. They revealed that many female polio workers have become miserable due to the harassment of the officers. They said that despite filing complaints with higher authorities and offices, no action is taken against them.

They added that a gang of officers has fired several women for disobeying. Women polio workers claimed that women polio workers are being harassed under the patronage of officers in the CTC. They appealed that the Health Minister, Department of Health, Anti-Polio Agency EOC, and higher authorities should take notice of the harassment. They said that if action is not taken against the officers then all women polio workers will boycott the polio campaigns.