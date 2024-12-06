Oxford University to host event on Afghan women

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Women’s Rights Network, amid growing concerns about the current situation in Afghanistan, announced that it will hold a meeting to highlight the issues faced by the women in Afghanistan.

According to Daily Oxford, the meeting will take place on Saturday, December 7 at the University of Oxford, initiated by the Women’s Rights Network (WRN).

The report states that the event will be an overnight vigil, focusing on the “desperate situation of Afghanistan’s women and girls.” The main objective of the event is to shed light on the challenges faced by women and girls in Afghanistan.

The Women’s Rights Network Afghanistan had also announced last week on the social media platform X about preparations for this event.

The meeting takes place at a time when women and girls in Afghanistan have been deprived of their rights to education, employment, and work. Most recently, the education of girls in fields like midwifery and nursing has been suspended until further notice.

This event serves as a critical platform for raising awareness about the continuing violation of women’s rights in Afghanistan. With the international community’s growing attention to the plight of Afghan women, such initiatives aim to generate support for advocating their rights and push for policy changes.

The future of Afghan women and girls remains uncertain, but these events keep their voices heard on the global stage.