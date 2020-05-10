PA Deputy Speaker tests positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mazari has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

According to details, Sardar Dost Mazari tested positive for the coronavirus in government laboratory. On the other hand, his test, which was carried out by a private laboratory, came out negative.

Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari has said that he is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus and is in good health. However, he self-isolated himself after the result of tests.

Earlier on April 30, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “My coronavirus test has come back positive. I have quarantined myself in my house,” Qaiser tweeted.