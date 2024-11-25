PA resolution demands ban on PTI

F.P. Report

LAHORE : A resolution demanding a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a main opposition party in the province, was submitted in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Monday.

The resolution says the PTI is an extremist party and demands that it should be banned immediately.

Submitted by PML-N member Hina Parvez Butt, the resolution said that this House strongly condemned the attack on the federation by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers in groups.

It said the chief executive of a province and the former first lady were attacking the federation. The miscreants and rioters have injured police personnel and set vehicles on fire.

The resolution said that a group caused damage to the lives and properties of the people under a well-planned conspiracy, and Pakistan suffered a loss of Rs190 billion due to the one-day protest of the PTI.