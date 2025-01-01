PA speaker moves disqualification reference against 26 PTI MPAs in ECP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan on Thursday moved reference against PTI-backed MPAs in the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking their disqualification.

The disqualification reference was moved against 26 suspended MPAs who were accused of creating ruckus in the house during the speech of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in budget session.

According to sources, Malik Ahmad Khan personally appeared before the ECP and filed the reference seeking disqualification of 26 lawmakers.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly speaker had suspended 26 members of the assembly for 15 sessions over serious violations of parliamentary rules.

The suspended lawmakers were accused of disorderly behavior in the house, including tearing agenda papers, chanting slogans, and disrupting proceedings. The action was taken under Rule 210 of the assembly regulations.

The speaker emphasised that the sanctity and order of the house must be upheld at all costs.

He noted that Rules 223 and 210 were breached and warned that strict measures were necessary to maintain discipline.

The suspended lawmakers included Malik Fahad Masood, Muhammad Tanveer Aslam, Syed Riffat Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood Qureshi, Kaleemullah Khan, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, Ali Asif, Zulfiqar Ali, Ahmad Mujtaba Chaudhry, Shahid Javed, Muhammad Ismail, Khayal Ahmad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Tayyab Rashid, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Imtiaz, Rashid Tufail, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Khalid Zubair Nisar, Chaudhry Muhammad Ijaz Shafi, Eman Kanwal, Muhammad Naeem, Sajjad Ahmad, Rana Aurangzeb, Shahbaz Amir, and Usama Asghar Ali Gujjar.