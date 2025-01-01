PA speaker to drop reference against 26 Opp MPAs

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A significant breakthrough has been reached between the government and opposition in Punjab Assembly over the suspension of 26 MPAs.

According to sources, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan has decided to drop the disqualification reference filed against the opposition members in the Election Commission of Pakistan. The assembly secretariat has prepared a draft to suspend the reference moved in the ECP, the sources said.

The final draft to withdraw the reference would be issued after formal approval from the speaker, who is currently on a foreign tour. According to sources, the ruling party lawmakers had earlier submitted applications to the speaker seeking disqualification reference against 26 opposition members.

The applications were moved by Chaudhry Ahmad Iqbal, Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Iftikhar Chachar. Sources confirmed that the matter of reinstating the suspended opposition members would be addressed once the speaker returns from his foreign trip.

Moreover, the opposition has announced a boycott of the Punjab Assembly sessions until their suspended members are reinstated. Earlier, the Punjab Assembly had witnessed a political standoff after 26 opposition members were suspended due to disorderly conduct. In an effort to restore parliamentary order and resolve the issue, a negotiation committee—comprising members from both the government and opposition—was formed.