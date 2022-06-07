PAC briefed regarding recoveries made by NAB

ISLAMABAD (APP): The meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) here on Tuesday was briefed in detail regarding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) matters including the recoveries made by the bureau.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House with Chairman of the committee MNA Noor Alam Khan in chair. Acting Chairman of NAB Zahir Shah informed the committee that there were three types of recoveries, adding that the bureau had its account in National Bank and its audit could be made any time.

He said that the amount of those cases which were not decided yet was also deposited in that account therefore that amount could not be given to anyone until the decision of cases.

He said all the money was used to be deposited in the Federal Consolidated Fund until 2008 after which the law was changed. Zahir Shah said that the whole amount was in the current account and NAB did not used any single rupee of this amount. The Director General of Federal Audit said that a comprehensive audit of NAB has been conducted and its report has been submitted to PAC.

While demanding records of the NAB employees, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked for details of salaries, privileges and period of employment. He directed the NAB employees to submit details of their assets within a period of one month.

He also directed the accountability bureau for audit of the 820 billion rupees recoveries made by it. The meeting was also attended by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, MNA Syed Tariq Hussain, MNA Sahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Wajiha Qamar, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and other member of the committee.

