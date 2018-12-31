PAC defers decision to take NAB’s briefing over underway cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Public Accounts Committee on Monday has deferred its decision to take briefing from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to details, National Assembly Secretariat has also issued a notification to NAB deferring his decision to take briefing over 168 underway cases.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is in contact with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) to finalize the sub-committees.

Chairing the PAC meeting at the Parliament House, Shehbaz Sharif said that soon they will finalize the members of sub committees.

Briefing the PAC meeting, Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) said that their function is to ensure transparency in the public offices and added that his organization is working under the clauses of 168 and 171 of the constitution.

He said that they work in collaboration with the parliament and the administration to ensure transparency. The auditor general told the meeting that audit papers of Grand Hyatt hotel, Palm Club and new airport are under consideration.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved a verdict on the appointment of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

As per details, the lawyer of the petitioner argued that appointing Shehbaz as chairman of PAC is like “ridiculing the constitution”, thus IHC should dismiss the Opposition Leader of the National Assembly from the top post of PAC.