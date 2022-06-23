PAC opposes free electricity units for power dept employees

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed not to provide free electricity to the officers and employees of the power sector. As per the official sources, the PAC accepted the proposal to give allowances to the officers and employees of the power sector instead of providing them free units of electricity.

The PAC decided to write letters to all the chief secretaries in this regard. The PAC also took notice of the inflated prices of items at the rest areas along the motorways. PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked the communications secretary to fix the condition of Lahore GT Road. “Not even a single pit should be seen on Motorway M2,” he directed.

The PAC members expressed displeasure over unannounced loadshedding in the country. “Why is the loadshedding schedule not issued?” Noor Alam Khan asked from the power division secretary. “Loadshedding is high in areas where there is power pilferage,” said the power division secretary. On the occasion, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan expressed anger over the absence of the K-Electric chief executive officer (CEO).

“The K-Electric CEO should be arrested if he does not come next time,” Noor Alam Khan directed. “The people of Karachi are dying, and you are not taking the PAC seriously,” he expressed his anger and also directed to issue arrest warrants for the K-Electric CEO. On the occasion, PML-N lawmaker and PAC member Sheikh Rohale Asghar said that big thieves were in alliance with Wapda while the single-fan families bore the brunt of power theft.

Related