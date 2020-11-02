PAC orders power division to bring on practical way out for rising circular debt

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) held a meeting on Monday. The meeting of the committee was held at Parliament House under chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer.

Whereas, the meeting of the committee was joined virtually by MNA Hina Rabbani Khar.

In the meeting, the dignitaries directed the power division to come with practical solutions to tackle issues related to circular debt.

The officials reported that, in the meeting of PAC, the senior officials of the power division briefed the committee on unprecedented increase in circular debt of the country.

The senior officials also underscored that the generation company’s Gencos would be repaired or closed to reduce expenses.

In the meeting of the committee the power division was also directed to accelerate work on the recoveries of the receivable amount.

The committee also expressed concerns over the excessive billing of the consumers.