PAC postpones its meeting in protest

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pu-blic Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday postponed its meeting in protest on the absence of Director General Pakistan Post in the meeting.

The committee was met here at Parliament House in chair of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

In the start of the meeting, Chairman PAC and its members have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of father of Secretary Communications and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Expressing displeasure on the absence of Director General Pakistan Post, Chairman PAC asked officials of ministry to justify his absence in today meeting.

The officials informed the committee that he was in Karachi for another official meeting.

Taking notice, the committee said DG Pakistan Post should explain his absence in next meeting.

The committee also proposed that an exclusive online video conference system should be arranged for PAC meetings.

Members of the committee including MNA Riaz F-atyana, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Sheikh Roh-ale Asghar, MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Syed Tariq Hussain, MNA Munaza Hassan and Muhammad Ibrahim Khan attended the meeting.