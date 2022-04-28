PARIS (RIA Novosti): The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) demanded the creation of a special international criminal tribunal for Ukraine, while initially designating Russia as guilty even before the creation of such an instance, and also ignoring previous signals about Kyiv’s war crimes in the Donbass.

“Shaken by the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called on all member and observer states of the organization to urgently establish an ad hoc international criminal tribunal, which should be mandated to “investigate and prosecute criminal aggression allegedly committed by the political and military leadership Russian Federation,” the organization said in a statement, despite the fact that Russia has repeatedly categorically denied accusations of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

As noted by PACE, such a tribunal should “have the power to issue international arrest warrants and not be limited to state immunity or immunity of heads of state and government and other public officials.”

The assembly did not explain the mechanism for creating the tribunal.

In early March, the prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court in The Hague launched an investigation into Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia categorically denies Kiev ‘s accusations of war crimes on the territory of a neighboring state and recalls that it is not a member of the ICC.

In March, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria reported that the actions of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan demonstrate a desire to contribute to the anti-Russian hysteria now blazing in the US and the EU, and that “neither a bloody anti-constitutional coup in Kiev, nor the burning of people alive in Odessa, nor many years of crimes against the inhabitants of Donbass have not yet become a reason to intensify the investigation.”

