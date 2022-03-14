PACE speaker says Russia “is on the way out” of the assembly

PARIS (TASS): Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Tiny Cox claims that the Russian Federation “is on the way out” of the assembly, as it did not react to the decision to suspend its powers.

“By violating the Ukrainian border, Russia crossed the red line of our organization,” Cox said. “Russia is on its way out of the organization because it did not react in any way to the decision to suspend the powers of its delegation.”

According to the speaker, Russia “has not sent any statements about its withdrawal from PACE” yet.

At the same time, Cox recalled that, in accordance with the decision adopted in 2019, membership in the Council of Europe is two-stage: the country cannot choose between participation in PACE and the Committee of Ministers and must be in two instances at the same time.

Cox noted that on Tue-sday, PACE should publish the so-called opinion on the powers of the Russian delegation. He recalled that, according to Article 8 of the Statute of the Council of Europe, the Committee of Ministers may ask a country to leave the organization.

“If the country refuses, it may be expelled from the organization,” the PACE speaker specified.

Cox said that as long as Russia remains a member of the Council of Europe, “it is bound by the decisi-ons of the European Court of Human Rights.” At the same time, he did not specify whether Russia would have to comply with any E-uropean conventions after leaving the Council of Europe.

Vice Speaker of the State Duma, head of the Russian delegation to PACE Petr Tolstoy told TASS on Monday that Russia would not take part in PACE ev-ents.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying t-hat the Russiais no longer going to participate in the Council of Europe. The Council of Europe was founded in 1949. Russia became a member in 1996.

