PAF and Punjab govt sign MOU for reconstruction of hospital

F.P.Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government and Pakistan Air Force have sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the reconstruction of hospital in Fort Munro.

The MOU was signed by Punjab Chief Mininster Shehbaz Sharif and PAF Air chief Marshal Mujahid Khan here on Sunday.

According to the contract, the administration of the Fort Munro district hospital will be under the PAF.

CM Punjab while addressing the gathering said that the cooperation by the PAF continues and this project is an important milestone.

Shehbaz Sharif said that in 2010, the PAF showed complete cooperation in helping flood victims.

Air Chief Marshall Mujahid Khan said at the occasion that the PAF will continue to work in cooperation for Pakistan’s betterment.

He said that work will continue in the far-flung areas of Southern Punjab on priority basis.

The air chief said the signing of the MoU shows the confidence shown in the PAF for building district hospital in Fort Munro.

Advertisements