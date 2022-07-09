PAF Base received 59 mm rainfall

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Maximum rainfall recorded at PAF Masroor Base in the city on Saturday as moderate to heavy rainfall lashed the metropolis.

According to the Met Office 59 mm rainfall was recorded at PAF Masroor Base, while minimum rainfall 1mm was recorded at Gulshan Hadeed, Quaidabad and 1.1mm rain recorded at MOS Old Airport area.

Moreover, 38.2mm rain recorded at Defence phase 2 and 12mm at the port disctrict of Keamari. Several areas of Karachi received rainfall as weather department forecast sporadic rain in the city. The rainwater flooded several roads in Karachi South including main traffic artery of M.A. Jinnah road affecting traffic flow in the district.