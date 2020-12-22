PAF Chief lauds Chinese military aviation’s potential in modern warfare

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujhahid Anwar Khan remarked that the Chinese Military Aviation Technology was at par with contemporary requirements and had full capacity to meet the challenges of modern warfare.

The PAF Press release stated that the Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujhahid Anwar Khan had a flight on an air superiority sortie in a Hi-Tech Chinese fighter aircraft during ongoing exercise Shah-een IX. It should be noted that the joint Air Exercise Shaheen IX that begin from on Dec 09, 2020 has now entered its last phase.

On the occasion he also praised the professionalism of Peoples Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) pilots. The Air Chief also lauded the outstanding air combat skills of PLAAF pilots are reflective of robust and modern combat training program of PLAAF.

Additionally, during his address he expressed his pleasure over the conduct of the exercise; the Air Chief was of the opinion that it was heartening to see the two Air Forces inter-operating across a wide spectrum of airpower employment options.

While addressing the ceremony, Air Chief also commented that in contemporary times competition in the air domain centers not only around mastery of technology, but also on its artful application in both strategy and tactics, the press release cited.

PAF press release also quoted Air Chief adding that he said Shaheen series of exercises will go a long way in enhancing the professional skills and operational preparedness of both the Air Forces in addition to developing mutual understanding of each other’s combat skills and promoting inter-operability.