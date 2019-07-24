PAF Chief visits Polish Armed Forces Headquarters

F.P. Report

WARSAW: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the Polish Armed Forces Headquarters in Warsaw today (Wednesday).

The Air Chief highlighted the selfless contributions by the Polish officers during the infancy of PAF and acknowledged their role in its development and modernization.

The Air Chief also met with Deputy Minister of Defence Marek Lapinski, and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Major General Dariusz Lukowski.

Officials from both countries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and the air forces in particular.

On arrival, he was received by General Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Lt. General Jaroslaw Mika.

He was presented the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Polish Armed Forces.

The Air Chief is on an official visit to Poland on the special invitation of Polish Air Force.